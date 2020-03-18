SHARE

SiteLock, a provider of cybersecurity solutions for small businesses, recently partnered with Italian hosting provider Aruba. The partnership enables Aruba to leverage SiteLock’s Patchman solution in over 700,000 websites to create a secure and safe hosting environment for its end-users. According to SiteLock, Patchman was designed for website hosting providers to detect and patch security vulnerabilities and identify malware on all servers.

Tom Serani, Chief Channel Officer at SiteLock, said, ” In the face of an ever-evolving threat landscape, today’s hosting providers require proven cybersecurity solutions that mitigate risk in order to stay competitive, increase customer retention, and drive new business.”

“As cyber threats continue to rise and make headlines, our top priority is ensuring that our customers’ business and data are secure. Partnering with SiteLock allows Aruba to provide our customers with a cleaner and safer hosting platform,” said Gabriele Sposato, CMO at Aruba.

Earlier, in its research, SiteLock revealed that small- to midsized businesses websites suffer 23,000 attacks annually, which means 63 attacks per day. The SiteLock Website Security Insider Q2 2017 threw light on the most common threats website owners faced, including malware trends, content management system risks, plugin risks, website attacks, common vulnerabilities, and social media risks. More than 85 percent of these attacks were reportedly caused by automated bots.

